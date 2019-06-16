In Com Staff June 16 2019, 3.12 pm June 16 2019, 3.12 pm

The 2017 Kannada movie Mufti, directed by Narthan and produced by Jayanna and Bhogendra, turned out to become a blockbuster hit. This movie, starring Shivrajkumar and Sriimurali in the lead, was based on the story between a gangster and an undercover cop. Following this movie's success, it came to light that KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green banner had obtained the Tamil remake rights of Mufti. It was later announced that Gautham Karthik and STR had been roped in to play the lead roles in this Tamil remake that is also being directed by Narthan himself, marking his debut in Kollywood.

We now have a piece of exciting news about this project. Our source close to the production house states, "The Tamil remake of Mufti has gone on floors and the shooting has begun from June 15th!" Reports state that STR has allocated 25 days for this movie. He will be reprising the gangster role played by Shivrajkumar while Gautham Karthik will be reprising Sriimurali's cop role. The rest of the cast and crew, including the female leads, are yet to be announced. Recently, there were reports that Arya or Atharvaa were being considered to play the cop's role, which is now being played by Gautham Karthik. Gautham, who had a mediocre response to his last release Devarattam, is currently working on a couple of other movies also, including Chella Pillai.