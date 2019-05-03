STR and Hari to reunite after 15 long years?

Lmk May 03 2019, 11.16 pm May 03 2019, 11.16 pm

STR was recently spotted at his brother Kuralarasan’s wedding, looking dashing and handsome. He has evidently lost a lot of weight as he gears up to begin the shoot of his next set of films - Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu and ‘STR 45’ directed by Narthan. His weight loss process is an ongoing endeavour and he is expected to look trimmer and slimmer by the time he reports for the shoot of his films. The latest buzz on STR is that he is in talks to do a film with director Hari and producer AM Rathnam. It must be noted that the same trio delivered the successful Kovil back in 2004. Kovil was an important film in the early stages of STR’s career as a lead hero and he was shown in a very subtle, likeable manner in that film. Harris Jayaraj delivered some memorable songs for this rural drama, which also had Sonia Agarwal, Vadivelu and Rajkiran in its cast.

Hari is reeling under the pressure of back to back flops - Singam 3 and Saamy Square; the latter in particular was a huge failure. He needs to bounce back to winning ways quickly. STR will also be doing a cameo role in Hansika’s Maha. Once an official announcement is made on this Hari - STR - AM Rathnam film, we will have more clarity on the star's release lineup. After the mighty disappointing Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven, it’s good to see STR rejuvenating himself and committing himself to do a bunch of films.