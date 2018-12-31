STR and Seeman to join hands for a political film?

Director-politician Seeman has just confirmed it in one of his recent interactions that his next directorial will star STR in the lead role. The film will be a political drama highlighting the pressing issues in the state and will carry strong comments on the situation of the nation. Seeman has stated that he has completed all the paperwork for the film, and will take the shoot on floors as soon as possible.

STR is now on the verge of completing his Vantha Rajavadhaan Varuven, a full-fledged family entertainer that will cater to his image. The film was initially planned as a Pongal release, but will be pushed to the end of February or March due to many reasons. After this film, STR is expected to simultaneously shoot for his action thriller Maanadu with Venkat Prabhu and also the romantic drama with Gautham Menon which might have Trisha playing the female lead. With such a busy timeline, it remains to be seen as to how the actor will accommodate dates for this project with Seeman.

On the other hand, Seeman was supposed to do a film with Thalapathy Vijay in the past, but the project didn't take off due to disagreements in the script. More details are awaited!