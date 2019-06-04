Lmk June 04 2019, 3.32 pm June 04 2019, 3.32 pm

STR’s next film with director Venkat Prabhu, titled Maanaadu, is one of the eagerly awaited films in Kollywood. It’s said to have a really different script and will be a contemporary political drama. VP’s regular Praveen KL will be the editor while his all-time favourite and cousin brother Yuvan Shankar Raja will mostly score the music. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be the lead heroine opposite STR. A source close to the team said that the film’s shoot will commence this month. “We intend to kick start proceedings after around June 20th in Malaysia, with STR and Kalyani. Almost all the cast members have been locked and they will be officially announced soon. We are all eager to see STR in his new look for our Maanaadu. The film will also be shot in Chennai after the Malaysia schedule.”

Maanaadu marks the first time that STR and VP will be joining hands for a full-fledged film. STR had done a cameo appearance in the climax of the director’s Goa back in 2010. They were earlier planning to associate for a new version of Billa but that didn’t materialise. The director is also eager to see the release of his upcoming film Party, which was shot extensively in Fiji and has been ready for release for quite some time now. Produced by Amma Creations T.Siva, Party has a plethora of popular actors in its cast list. Premgi has scored the music for Party while Yuvan has marked his appearance in a cameo role.

Venkat Prabhu is also one of the front runners to direct Thala Ajith’s 61st film. The two are expected on popular demand to make a sequel to their evergreen blockbuster Mankatha (2011). Thala is seemingly also ready to do a small and simple film with VP.