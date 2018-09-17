STR gets busy, starts shooting for his next in Georgia

Handsome hero STR signed two projects in quick succession after completing the shoot for his actual comeback film in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which releases on the 27th of this month. And now, the actor has started shooting for the Sundar C directorial in Georgia from Monday.

The new film bankrolled by Lyca Productions is a remake of Pawan Kalyan’s Attarintiki Daaredi, one of the biggest blockbusters Tollywood has ever seen. Megha Akash plays STR’s partner here and will be joining the team once she gets done with her vacation in Shimla. She is not the only heroine in this film, which also has Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi making her Tamil debut. Attarintiki Daaredi, a Trivikram Srinivas directorial, was the story of a young man who does his best to reunite his aunt with his grandfather, mending the broken ties in the family.

STR will be looking to wrap up this project by the end of the year, after which he will be moving on to Maanadu – the political action entertainer directed by Venkat Prabhu. The actor is said to be essaying a role with grey shades in the Suresh Kamatchi production which will most probably have music by Anirudh.