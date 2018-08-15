STR heaps praise on his protege Harish Kalyan

Thanks to the success of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, the film's handsome lead actor Harish Kalyan is heaving a sigh of relief. It's been some eight years since his first film Sindhu Samaveli released. But the actor finally tasted success now! Harish grew in popularity after last season's Bigg Boss and PPK’s success comes in the immediate aftermath of the TV reality game show. He is currently shooting for a project with director Ranjith Jeyakodi; which is again a romantic film. Shilpa Manjunath, who was recently seen in the Vijay Antony starrer Kaali, will be pairing up with him.

Harish is a self-confessed fan of STR. During a recent interview, he shared what STR felt about PPK,

“STR anna saw the film on Saturday. He told me that I’ve nailed it. He is extremely happy for me as he knows all the effort that I’ve put in over the years. He liked Elan’s direction and felt that Yuvan sir’s music was ‘marana mass’. He also advised me to not forget the path that I’ve taken to get here and to stay rooted," he said.

Sound words of wisdom indeed, from the senior towards his protégé!