STR, not Rajinikanth or Vijay, is the 'real superstar' according to Seeman

Politician - director Seeman is known to be a loudmouth who doesn’t mince words when it comes to speaking out in the media. He often targets sensational issues and grabs the limelight with fiery, often misplaced, comments. Seeman was at it again at a recent Tamil event when he came down heavily on the likes of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan saying that they aren’t fit to aspire to rule Tamil Nadu. He also criticized Vijay for handling the Sarkar controversy very weakly and bowing down to political pressure from a feeble TN government. Seeman didn’t stop there; he went ahead and called Simbu (STR) the real superstar in Tamil Nadu now.

Seeman said that he plans to make 3 films with STR and that the first will release for Diwali later in the year. It’ll be a strong political film he said, and added that many leading heroes turned down the subject due to its controversial nature. Seeman singled out STR for his guts and honesty.

Needless to say, these comments are being heavily criticized by fans of Vijay, Rajini and Kamal on social media. They are venting it out against Seeman under a common hashtag. Many of them doubt whether Seeman can walk the talk and make such a film with STR, and are terming it his typical 'loose talk'.