STR pulls off a surprise at the Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch

STR is generally known for his unbridled stage speeches which become instant fodder for the media. He is a star who speaks his mind and doesn't beat around the bush. This frank nature of his has endeared him to his fans and also made him a huge media sensation. Though he has landed in trouble quite often due to his nature, he hasn’t made any effort to change his ways.

But at the Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (CCV) audio launch which was held in Chennai on Wednesday evening, STR kept his speech really brief, much to the surprise of the gathering.

STR thanked director Mani Ratnam and called A.R.Rahman his Godfather. He expressed confidence that CCV would stand on its own merits and didn't need any flowery build-up speeches from his end. He literally ran off the stage after completing his short speech, sending laughter waves across the auditorium.

Arun Vijay called STR a fine actor and a wonderful human being. STR drew the loudest cheers among all the actors present while references of Vijay Sethupathi also excited the audience. Sethupathi however couldn't attend the event due to his shooting commitments. Jyotika also gave the event a miss due to reasons unknown.