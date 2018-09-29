STR receives a heroic welcome at the Chennai airport

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a rage in Kollywood. The film opened on Thursday to very good reviews and has been generating crores of revenue at the box office ever since. The film grossed close to Rs 7 crore on its opening day in Tamil Nadu and this is a phenomenal figure by any yardstick.

Among the 4 heroes, STR is particularly getting splendid feedback for his nonchalant acting and stylish looks. His fans are celebrating his return to the big screen after the disappointing AAA last year. STR fans are flocking cinema halls across the state and cheering wildly whenever he appears on the screen. They reportedly had a blast in all the early morning special shows on Thursday.

Over the past week or so, STR was away in Georgia shooting for his new film with director Sundar C and producers Lyca Productions. He returned to Chennai on Friday night and was given a warm and frenzied reception at the airport by his fans and the media. His friend actor Mahat was also present to receive him.

After Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada in 2016, CCV is another box office hit for STR who must now be feeling motivated to continue this winning streak with the Sundar C film and Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu next year.