STR specially calls Arunraja Kamaraj to praise Sivakarthikeyan's Kanaa

The sports - social drama Kanaa continues to make all the right noises. The film has picked up well at the box office and is also getting glowing reviews from movie buffs and industry celebrities. The latest to get bowled over by Kanaa is STR, who has apparently called and appreciated the director of the film, Arunraja Kamaraj, in detail. Arunraja took to his Twitter space and shared this news, much to the excitement of fans.

Kanaa, as we know, is produced by Sivakarthikeyan. It’s nice to see STR go out of his way and support a good product produced by one of his fellow actors. He is also known to be well versed in all aspects of filmmaking; his feedback to Arunraja must’ve been comprehensive.

STR has meanwhile had a very productive year in cinemas with his presence in the blockbuster Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and also a charming cameo in Jyotika’s recent Hit Kaatrin Mozhi. The star has also almost wrapped the shooting of his next film Vandha Rajavadan Varuven (VRV), directed by Sundar C and produced by Lyca. His fan base continues to swell and VRV is expected to take a big opening.