STR thrashes rumours on his marriage, saying that there are no such plans as of now!

Siddarthsrinivas May 26 2019, 5.26 pm May 26 2019, 5.26 pm

STR’s career in cinema got a good reboot of sorts with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the Mani Ratnam directorial. Though his next film in Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven didn’t go the right way at the box office, the actor has a solid lineup packed with interesting films. However, over the past few days, there have been a lot of rumours on his personal and professional fronts. Through an official statement, STR has cleared the air on both topics of his life.

“It’s obvious that both my personal and professional arena has been filled with speculations and rumours. In particular, I have been coming across some rumours involving my marriage. I would like to make it clear that there are no such plans as of now and I will make the affirmation regarding this at the appropriate time through the proper channel,” said the actor.

Speaking about the various rumours including his name being drawn into filmmaker Karthick Naren’s next, STR says, “On my professional front, I have been coming across lots of speculated rumours involving my name with certain projects. As an actor, there are certain compelling situations, where I am urged to meet certain producers and filmmakers on a casual note, which need not necessarily be a project. These meetings are seen as potential projects and the rumour mills start working over-time to declare these as confirmed projects. These hearsays misguide the trade as well as my fans who get disappointed when it doesn’t kick off. As an actor who is committed to the trade and my fans, I feel it is my duty to clarify that any such news on my new projects will be officially confirmed only by the respective production houses.”

As of now, STR is busy shooting for his special cameo in Hansika’s Maha. After this, he will start work on two of his confirmed projects which are Venkat Prabhu’s Maanadu and Narthan’s Tamil remake of Mufti, which will also feature Gautham Karthik.