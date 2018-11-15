STR to break against the odds and arrive for Pongal!

The festive date of Pongal each year is considered to be an important one for the Tamil film industry and the movie buffs who go crazy about it. Every year, there are a handful of big films which target the date and do their best to get the film releasing then. And now, with two real big films Petta and Viswasam lined up for January 2019, one would think that it would be the end of the list. But STR has other ideas.

Even though there is a big issue going on in the Tamil Film Producers Council, who is about to issue the actor a red card for not paying back the advances he had received for an earlier film, STR has come out with a statement saying that his film Vantha Raajavathaan Varuven will definitely arrive for Pongal.

“My vehement request to my dearest fans and admirers. Please do not worry about the recent happenings in the industry. No one person can take a decision to side-line us. Any decision taken will always be a decision by a group of members and we will ensure that it gets resolved to our best. Don’t get anxious and target any particular person. Always spread love. Thank you for your constant and unwavering support as usual. Let us all do our duty and the results will be automatic. No matter what, we will fight it out and come for Pongal. #PongalukkuVarom #VRV” read out the actor’s statement.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Vantha Raajavathaan Varuven is an official remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Attarintiki Daaredi which had Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.