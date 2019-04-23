image
STR to fill Shiva Rajkumar's shoes in Mufti remake

Leading production house, Studio Green has recently announced that it will be producing the remake of Mufti with STR and Gautham Karthik. Shiva Rajkumar played a gangster in the 2017 Kannada-thriller and now, STR would be reprising this role in the Tamil adaptation.

