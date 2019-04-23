STR to fill Shiva Rajkumar's shoes in Mufti remake

Lmk April 23 2019, 1.31 pm April 23 2019, 1.31 pm

Leading production house Studio Green had recently announced that it will be producing a mega-budget action thriller with STR and Gautham Karthik in the lead roles. It’s their first film with STR while Gautham is quite a regular in their banner (including their next release Devarattam on May 1). Kannada filmmaker Narthan would be directing this film, which is being addressed as #STR45.

Narthan had made the much raved about Mufti (2017) with Shiva Rajkumar and Sriimurali in the lead roles. It was a tale of an undercover cop who is in pursuit of a dreaded underworld gangster. ‘Shivanna’ played the gangster and it is now being said that STR would be reprising this role in the just-announced film; Gautham Karthik would be playing the undercover cop. So it’s understood that #STR45 is going to be the official Tamil adaptation of Mufti.

The shooting of this film is expected to begin from May 25. Madhan Karky would be writing the lyrics and dialogues, twins Anbariv would be in charge of the stunts while Naveen Kumar (who did Mufti too) would be in charge of the cinematography. A report in a news daily states that changes have been done in the original to suit the Tamil lead actors. The source told the daily, “The characters have been rewritten to suit the age of STR and Gautham Karthik. Some other crucial portions in Mufti have also been rewritten for the Tamil version.”

STR also has Maanaadu in his kitty. It’s not clear yet if he would be shooting for both Maanaadu and #STR45 simultaneously.