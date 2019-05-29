STR took rest inside an Innova and didn't mind the absence of a caravan, gushes Maha producer

Lmk May 29 2019, 3.51 pm May 29 2019, 3.51 pm

We have already reported that STR has started shooting for his cameo role in the Hansika starrer Maha, which also happens to be her 50th film. The two of them are shooting in Goa currently, and the producer of the film, Mathiyalagan of Etcetera Entertainment is thrilled with STR’s cooperation and dedication at the shooting spots in Goa. He raved about the talented actor.

“We’ve planned an 8-day shooting schedule in Goa. It’s been quite hectic as we have to shoot across 5 different locations every day. This schedule has episodes involving STR and Hansika, and that includes a song, an action block, romantic episodes, a party, break-up and patch-up sequences. I’m having some exciting moments with STR, which are completely in contrast to what we usually hear about him, that he is a burden to producers. Right from Day 1, I am relishing each and every gesture of his. We couldn’t manage to get a proper caravan for him but he took it in the right spirit and didn’t throw any tantrums. One day, we had to continuously shoot from 12 noon to 12.30 am midnight. Despite the late pack up, he was gunning to go for the next day’s shoot. Getting such an actor is a big boon to budding producers like us. When we were trying to transport a caravan from Mumbai to Goa, he told us to not worry about it and took rest inside an Innova car during the shoot breaks. Moreover, he used to voluntarily come out and check if everything was going fine.

My humble request to all producers is to come and travel with him. He doesn’t ask you to be there on the sets all the time. You just need to understand his requirements, and he’s all yours. Despite the unbearable heat and humidity, he is travelling all over Goa for the shoot. On her part, Hansika is also doing a great job. Their chemistry is working out perfectly”, said an extremely content Mathiyalagan about the progress of Maha and STR’s involvement.

Soon after completing this schedule in Goa, the entire Maha team will fly back to Chennai.