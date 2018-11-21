STR, Vishal and Karthi to fight it out at the box office on Republic Day 2019?

The first look poster of the upcoming Vishal starrrer Ayogya was launched on Monday evening to good response from fans and movie buffs on social media. The poster says that it’ll be a January release and we had already hinted that it may release on Jan 26th for Republic Day.

Meanwhile, the STR starrer Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven may also release on Jan 26th. Though the star and his fans are positive that the film will still release during Pongal, practically it looks like it will make it to theaters only on 26th. The film’s teaser can be expected soon.

There is an online war of sorts between fans of STR and Vishal as the former group feels that Vishal is making life difficult for STR, citing issues faced by the producer of AAA (released in 2017), using his powerful positions in the Nadigar Sangam and TFPC. One can spot a lot of vicious comments by STR fans against Vishal and many of them even sent out video statements recently warning Vishal that he’ll be facing the wrath of STR fans if their star’s films face any release issues in future. So will it be a clash of Vishal and STR at the box office coming Jan 26th?

Karthi’s Dev is also in the running to release on the same date thereby leaving all the possibilities open for a three-way clash between these three films.