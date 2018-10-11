STR's best friend bags yet another film with the hero

The upcoming STR - Sundar C film being produced by Lyca Productions is briskly being shot in Hyderabad currently. The first schedule was canned in Georgia. The film is the official remake of Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu blockbuster Attarintiki Daredi, with Hiphop Tamizha in charge of the music. Megha Akash would be STR's pair in this film.

The latest additions to the cast of this film are current comedy sensation Yogi Babu and STR's close friend Mahat Raghavendra. This would be the first time that Yogi would be having an extended comedy role in a film starring STR. Mahat meanwhile is quite a regular in the star's films, having also worked with him in AAA last year and Vallavan way back in 2006.

We also hear that Catherine Tresa would be Mahat's pair in the film. Catherine impressed one and all with her glamour factor and sizzling dance moves in director Sundar C's comedy Hit Kalakalappu 2 earlier in the year. The director would be repeating her in back to back films.

The team looks all set and are quickly going about their work with an eye on releasing the film early next year.