Lmk June 18 2019, 1.20 am June 18 2019, 1.20 am

It’s no secret that STR has a great fan following among youngsters on social media. Every picture or update about him is made a trending item by these loyal fans. This fan following is the main reason for the strong box office opening of all his films; the Kollywood trade still has him in its elite Tier 2 list of heroes. The star has begun shooting for his 45th film, with director Narthan and producers Studio Green. The film had its pooja ceremony recently, and the team has started shooting in Ballari, Karnataka. ‘STR 45’ is said to be the official remake of the Kannada blockbuster Mufti, and also has Gautham Karthik in a parallel lead role. A new shooting spot click of STR from this film has made a big splash on social media. The star looks brooding and raw, as a ‘desi’ gangster. One must say that his slightly bulky physique looks very apt for this part. Some have opined that his costume and makeover in ‘STR 45’ are reminiscent of Superstar Rajinikanth in Kaala.

A source close to STR has more details for us. “The portions with STR are being shot briskly in this ‘STR 45’ schedule at Ballari. He will then move on and start shooting for Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu in Malaysia, towards the end of this month. Recently, he completely wrapped shooting for his portions in Hansika’s Maha, in Goa. STR is in a very positive phase currently and his complete attention is on his two upcoming films - ‘STR 45’ and Maanaadu.”