STR's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam to be a raw, serious and intense affair

The 'Young Superstar' STR will soon be seen in an exciting line-up of movies. He has also shed the excess flab that he had on till last year, and my, he looks all dashing now in the media interactions that he attends.

His Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, directed by Mani Ratnam will be released on September 28. His upcoming films with director Sundar C and Maanaadu with Venkat Prabhu have also been announced with much fanfare. In a recent interview to a web portal, STR shared some exciting titbits about these films.

"Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will be a raw, serious and intense film. It won't have the usual 'filmy' songs; they will move with the narrative. Mani sir advised me to do films more regularly and encouraged me by saying that he has been my fan since my days as a child actor."

STR's official first look from CCV will be unveiled later in the day.

On Maanaadu, he said that compared to all other Venkat Prabhu films, this will be a film with a stronger focus on the script. The hero will be a character with a lot of conviction and focus, with some grey shades as well.

STR's film with Sundar C is said to be the remake of the Pawan Kalyan blockbuster Attarintiki Daredi.