STR's hot statement on his 'rivalry' with Dhanush

Over the years, STR and Dhanush have been seen as fierce rivals, both on and off screen. The two stars began their careers as lead heros at around the same time in the early 2000s. Both of them have had their share of ups and downs and have developed a massive, loyal fan following for themselves.

But of late, both are presenting an united front, in an effort to reduce arguments and disagreements between their fans on social media and the outside world. Dhanush attended the audio launch event of STR's debut film as a composer, Sakka Podu Podu Raja, last year and the event grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Both of them spoke highly of the other and their fans were now thrilled to bits.

On Tuesday night, ahead of the release of Vada Chennai, STR sent out a press statement sending his best wishes to Dhanush and director Vetri Maaran. This is being seen as a very healthy, mature move by STR, who is fresh from the big success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

"Conveying heartfelt best wishes to my dear friend Dhanush, Vetrimaran and team from my family of fans and me. Our ‘rivalry’ remains onscreen and not in social media, while I wish all my fans and followers to support your good movies," the statement read.

Vada Chennai has made a strong start at the box-office and is expected to emerge successful like CCV.