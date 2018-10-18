image
Thursday, October 18th 2018
English
STR's hot statement on his 'rivalry' with Dhanush

Regional

STR's hot statement on his 'rivalry' with Dhanush

LmkLmk   October 18 2018, 12.02 am
back
DhanushEntertainmentregionalSakka Podu Podu Raja
nextDream trio STR, Gautham Menon and AR Rahman back together
ALSO READ

Vada Chennai's TN theatrical rights and the massive excitement before release!

Dhanush’s Vada Chennai impresses critics at the Pingyao premiere

Dhanush and Vetri Maaran finalise a political novel for their next