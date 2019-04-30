STR's important advice to music composer Nivas K Prasanna!

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 10.29 pm April 30 2019, 10.29 pm

Music composer Nivas Prasanna is a young and a promising talent who made his debut with the Ashok Selvan starrer Thegidi. The viral hit number, 'Vinmeen Vidhaiyil' gave the recognition for the budding music director, who later did films like Zero and Sethupathi. The songs and musical score in both the films received a positive response from the audience and became a hit among them. He is now geared up for his next release, Devarattam, which is all set to hit the screens on May 1. This Muthaiah directorial will be Nivas' first attempt in the rural genre and he sounds confident about it.

In one of his recent interviews, Nivas recollected his earlier memorable interaction with STR. Nivas shared, "I happened to meet Simbu sir once and it was an experience. He told me a secret that he follows in his acting and music composing career. He said 'Everything is MAYA' and the word MAYA stands for Most Advanced Yet Accomplished, which means your work should be highly advanced and stand out with uniqueness, but at the same time, should connect with the audiences and reach them properly. He told me that he follows the technique of MAYA and that indeed helps him. I have now slowly started to adapt to that."

Simbu is someone who never fails to recognise and encourage budding talents and his interaction with Nivas Prasanna is a reflection of the same. As a music composer, Simbu has worked on two films namely, Sakka Podu Podu Raja (starring Santhanam) and Oviyaa's 90 ML.