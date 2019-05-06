STR's Maanaadu: Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja denies the rumours of song leak

In Com Staff May 06 2019, 11.03 pm May 06 2019, 11.03 pm

STR's Maanaadu with director Venkat Prabhu is expected to go on floors by the end of this month and the pre-production works are progressing at a brisk pace. This political drama, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead, will be produced by Suresh Kamatchi. The film was announced last year, in the month of July, with the release of a title look poster. The film has taken a lot of time indeed to start rolling as the team had to wait for Simbu to shed weight to look suitable for his character.

A song crooned by Simbu was leaked online yesterday and the song was called 'Unakku Naan Venaa Di'. The fans started to speculate that this song is leaked from Maanaadu with additional information that the song is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. These rumours were retweeted by Simbu's official PR on Twitter which made the buzz grow even more stronger. It is said that Simbu's side wanted this leak to keep the actor in the limelight. However, to keep a full stop to the rumours, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja took to Twitter to state that the song was not composed by him.

Nope not true and not my tune. https://t.co/BjekKO7pFc — Yuvanshankar raja (@thisisysr) May 6, 2019

He also added that the rumours about the song leak are completely false. The association of Simbu in the leaked song is obvious as his voice is clearly heard through the vocals. If this song is not from Maanaadu, then which film it is? Or is it another independently created song by STR? Well, we will wait for an official word from Simbu's side on this regard.