STR's Maanadu producer confirms movie will go on floors in May!

March 29 2019

Last year, Venkat Prabhu had announced that he would be joining hands with Simbu (STR) for a film which was later titled Maanadu. Recently, there were a lot of reports stating that the film had been shelved but the producer of the film - Suresh Kamatchi, took to Twitter to announce that this project is in fact very much going to happen. Now, the latest update we have received is that Suresh has revealed that the film will go on floors from May but an exact date has not been set yet.

There were rumours too stating that Kalyani Priyadarshan is in talks for the female lead in this film but responding to those speculations the producer revealed to us, “That is yet to be fixed and we will soon take a decision on the female lead.” Well, it seems like the makers are ensuring that they get everything perfect for the audience after building up the film so much since last year. STR is currently in London to get ready for the character and is reportedly undergoing physical transformations and embarking on rigid training regimes for the same. A picture of him from London has been going viral on social media and his fans cannot wait to see his complete transformation for this role!

It is being said that Simbu is also learning martial arts for this film. Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the music for this project and Praveen KL will handle the editing. Apart from this film, STR also has Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya 2 and a film with producer Kalaipuli S Thanu and another one with Nagi Reddy's production house, in his kitty.