STR’s Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven finally has a release date!

After the blockbuster success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam last year, fans of STR were extremely excited to see the star back in form and were hopeful that he would sign projects continuously thereon. Rightly so, STR got going with Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, a full-fledged commercial entertainer which has been finished in quick time by the director Sundar C and co. The film is now ready for a worldwide release on the 1st of February, giving the star’s fans a good reason to celebrate on his birthday which falls on the 3rd.

Lyca Productions, the makers of the film, confirmed the same through an official tweet on Monday evening, along with a special Pongal poster that showcased the entire cast. Plans are on for the grand audio launch of the film, which is expected to take place in a week’s time.

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven was initially planned as a Pongal release but got pushed due to two big films in Petta and Viswasam hitting the screens at the same time. With the date being confirmed, STR is slotting out the schedule for his upcoming two films – Maanadu with Venkat Prabhu and the much-awaited biggie with Gautham Menon and AR Rahman.