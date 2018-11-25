STR’s Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven to arrive in style!

STR’s second innings in the industry started with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the Mani Ratnam directorial which went to become a blockbuster. The film kicked off good times for the actor, who is now getting ready with his next – Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, the official remake of Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster Attarintiki Daaredi.

The team recently completed shooting an explosive action sequence in Hyderabad, and are now running towards the wrap-up stage. Sundar C, who holds the reputation of completing his films in record time, has an agenda to get it done by the end of the year, with the release planned for the Republic Day weekend. The teaser of Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven (VRV) will hit the marquee on the 29th of November. Lyca Productions, the makers of the film, will be attaching it to their magnum opus 2.0, thereby ensuring a huge reach. To boost the hype, they even launched a short teaser promo which has found its spot on YouTube’s trending list already.

Apart from the teaser, the first single from the album is also round the corner. Hip Hop Tamizha has composed a tongue-in-cheek number known as ‘Red Card’ which will cheekily troll the red card which has been put up against STR from the actor’s association following his recent tussle with a producer. One thing’s for sure, we are in for a lot of fun!