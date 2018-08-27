Studio strategy: Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi speed up their plans

For quite a while, rumours of actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna quietly planning to set up a film studio with high-level facilities at an international standard are doing the rounds. And now, Megastar Chiranjeevi also plans to follow suit.

We have learned that Chiranjeevi has decided on setting up his studio in Vizag, with the help of Minister Ghanta Srinivasa Rao. The actor had this idea in mind for quite a while but is finally taking steps towards attaining it. The new facility will boast of state-of-the-art technology, multiple dubbing rooms and all other needs of the technical part of the industry.

Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan too has been contemplating the idea of fulfilling his father’s dream by setting up a studio in Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi is now working on his big-budget magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which had its teaser released recently. Amit Trivedi’s music for the teaser is widely talked about, with the composer making his entry into Tollywood waters with this prestigious project. On the other hand, Balakrishna is shooting for the NTR biopic being directed by Krish.