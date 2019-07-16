In Com Staff July 16 2019, 10.30 pm July 16 2019, 10.30 pm

Dileep, who had been the prime accused in a Malayalam actress's abduction case, has been maintaining a low profile for quite a while now. The actor finally came back on screen with the film Subharatri and again managed to wow the audiences with his acting chops. The film, which is a comedy-drama, fared well at the Box Office and fans were ready to welcome Dileep back on the big screen. Now, his brother, Anoop, has turned to filmmaking too! Not just that, Dileep will be producing his brother’s maiden project! The yet-to-be-titled movie is going to be bankrolled by the Grand Productions banner. owned by Dileep and Anoop.

The movie has finally gone on floors, after an official pooja was held on Sunday at the Anjumana Temple, in Kochi. Dileep was present at the ceremony along with his daughter Meenakshi, who is currently pursuing her graduation. The film’s script has been penned by Santosh Echikkanam. Arjun Ashokan is playing the lead role in this film. The actor was last seen in Unda and his performance in that movie was much appreciated. The film is being said to be a mass entertainer. The rest of the cast and crew details aren’t out yet but a report in a leading daily suggests that Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Vaisakh, Aroma Mohan, Jude Anthony Joseph, Harisree Asokan, Vineeth Kumar, Nadirshah and Dharmajan will be seen in some pivotal roles in the film. However, nothing is confirmed yet.