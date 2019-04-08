Sudeep and Shivarajkumar are all set to clash at the box office this Varalakshmi!

In Com Staff April 08 2019, 7.36 pm April 08 2019, 7.36 pm

Big clashes are a part and parcel of the film industry. Often we see films featuring big stars clashing with each other during the festive seasons to get more and more audience. This time audience is all set to see two biggest stars of the Kannada industry, Shivarajkumar and Sudeep, battling it out at the box office! While many makers choose to not go for a clash for their own sake and the film’s, but this decision seems somewhat planned. Shivarajkumar is currently shooting for his next with P Vasu that has tentatively been titled Anand and the film’s release date was announced even before shoot of the film began.

Clashing with this Shivarajkumar movie will be Sudeep’s Pailwan which is being directed by S Krishna. Both the films are slated to release on Varalakshmi, which is on August 9. Makers of Shivarajkumar’s film had already decided the film’s release date right when they had the official puja for the film. Now, S Krishna has also announced that Pailwan will be releasing on Varalakshmi. Since the actors are both bigwigs of the Kannada Industry, it will be interesting to see which film does better business at the box office!

Pailwaan stars Sudeep in the role of a wrestler and boxer and the film is currently in the post production stage. The film will see Akanksha Singh in the female lead, along with Suniel Shetty and Sushant Singh in the cast. It will have a release in several languages including Hindi, Bhojpuri and Marathi. Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar’s film includes Rachita Ram in the lead and Anant Nag in a pivotal role.