Unarvu, meaning emotional state or feeling in Tamil, is the title of an upcoming movie starring veteran actor Suman, Aroul Shankar of Yaman fame, Shinav, Ankitha, Subu and Kanthasamy. This movie, touted to be a powerful political thriller, is written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Subu. Going with the tagline - "A Game on Human Brain", this movie is produced by Shekar Jayaram for the M/s Amrutha Film Center banner. Saritha Omprakash from Kenya, Nivedita Prabhu, Maheshraja Reddy and Purushottam are co-producing this movie, which has music by Nakul Abhyankar, cinematography by Davin Jan and editing by Chandan P. The teaser of this movie was released earlier today and it is quite intriguing.

In general, the teasers of movies are cut with some of the top punch dialogues from the movie to pique the interest of the viewers. However, in total contrast to this common trend, the makers of Unarvu have decided to release a teaser, without any dialogues in it. This teaser, running for a length of 1 min 21 seconds, only has background music. The teaser opens to a person holding a family photograph and looking at it longingly before the shot shifts to a beach. There is then a silhouette of a person swaying on a swing. The next shot shows Aroul Shankar giving a disdainful look as Suman takes a seat. Both Aroul and Suman are seen sporting White Khadi shirts and dhoties, the traditional outfit of politicians. The entire teaser is made up of shots of the actors displaying various emotions.

However, there isn't a single light moment in the teaser and a grim mood is set right throughout the video. The background music by Nakul Abhyankar also adds to the intensity. Nakul is a member of Maestro AR Rahman's team and is also a singer. According to the makers, Unarvu will depict how the politicians take the common man for granted and the atrocities they wreak on the general public. If the teaser is anything to go by, Unarvu will sure be an intense political movie. Whether it will resonate with the masses can only be seen after the movie releases.