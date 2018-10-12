Sun Pictures spends big on Sivakarthikeyan

In a content rights fight that now includes the behemoths Amazon and Netflix, Sun Pictures has placed its bets on one of the hottest stars of the Tamil industry, Sivakarthikeyan. In a rare show of confidence for the industry, SUN Pictures has bought the rights to three of Sivakarthikeyan’s films splashing up to 60 crores on the young Tamil star.

What makes the news even more interesting is the fate of Sivakarthikeyan’s recent releases. His last film Seemaraja has tanked at the box office and his previous two films have not made any money for the producers. In this climate, the show of confidence by SUN Pictures has rendered the industry curious.

Interestingly, SUN Pictures was not active in the movie production or satellite rights business when the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was alive. Jayalalithaa was a fierce opponent of SUN’s dominance in the industry and her party’s TV Channel Jaya TV used their political muscle to render SUN Pictures all but dormant in this space. The Maran brothers have also had to face corruption charges and scandals.

With the aggressive foray and the billions brought in by Netflix and Amazon, it will be interesting to see how the traditional media businesses react and thrive.