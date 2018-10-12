image
Friday, October 12th 2018
English
Sun Pictures spends big on Sivakarthikeyan

Regional

Sun Pictures spends big on Sivakarthikeyan

In Com StaffIn Com Staff   October 12 2018, 5.57 pm
back
amazonEntertainmentNetflixregionalSivakarthikeyanSun Pictures
nextShruti Haasan to play Vijay Sethupathi's love interest
ALSO READ

RSS-backed organisation to sell cow dung soap, Modi and Yogi Kurtas online

Amazon honcho Jeff Bezos credits his success to this genius Sri Lankan friend

Amazon pays up Liz Hurley after delivery boy almost killed her dog