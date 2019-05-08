Sun TV acquires the satellite rights of Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara starrer Mr. Local

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 1.21 pm May 08 2019, 1.21 pm

Directed by M Rajesh and produced by Gnanavel Raja for Studio Green, Mr. Local will be the first release for Sivakarthikeyan this year. This is also the first time that the hero is teaming up with the comedy specialist Rajesh who had given comedy blockbuster hits like Siva Manasula Sakthi, Boss Engira Bhaskaran and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi. Mr. Local has Nayanthara essaying the lady lead for the second time for Sivakarthikeyan after the duo worked in Mohan Raja’s Velaikkaran last year.

Mr. Local is all set to hit the screens next week on the 17th of May. Promotions have begun and now we get to hear about an important aspect of the business of this film. Satellite rights of a film earmark a big chunk in the financials of any film and the same of Mr. Local have been acquired by the television major Sun TV for an undisclosed amount. These days there is a lull of sorts for many films in the satellite rights segment as there are not many channels who want to procure them. Mr. Local is lucky enough in this context mainly because of the leads in this film, Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara. And also the popularity of M Rajesh in delivering fun-filled entertainers.

We are extremely delighted to share that ⁦@SunTV 🔆⁩ has acquired the Satellite rights for #MrLocal😉 We are sure this will lead #SunTV to rule the future TRP ratings 😎 @Siva_Kartikeyan #Nayanthara @rajeshmdirector @hiphoptamizha @SF2_official @thinkmusicindia @DoneChannel1 pic.twitter.com/sBHfKW4HNs — Studio Green (@StudioGreen2) May 7, 2019

The trailer of Mr. Local was recently out and it has been liked by the viewers. Although the story appears to be nothing new, people anticipate a different treatment from the director. Music is scored by Hip Hop Adhi and three singles in the form of Takkunu Takkunu, Kalakkulu Mr.Localu and Menaminiki were out. Dinesh Krishna has handled the cinematography.