In Com Staff August 19 2019, 11.00 am August 19 2019, 11.00 am

Ever since comedian Santhanam turned into a full-fledged hero, he has signed quite a few films but only some are seeing the light of the day while others are lying in the cans. His latest release was A1, directed by newbie Johnson which was mired in controversy as the film had depicted a particular caste in bad light. Perhaps it was the actors’ ploy to get additional footfalls. One of his many upcoming films is Dagaalty, which in Chennai parlance means fraudster, somebody who cheats people. While the release date of the film is yet to be confirmed, we have an exciting update on the business of the film in the satellite circuit.

Our sources have revealed who has acquired the satellite rights of the film. They say, “The team of Santhanam’s Dagaalty is on a high, as the satellite rights of the film have been acquired by the market giant Sun TV Limited.” At a time when a movie’s business is very tough, to have been bought by Sun TV ensures the film gets adequate promotions in its channels and also on social media. Dagaalty is written and directed by Vijay Anand, a former associate of director Shankar and is expected to be a laugh riot entertainer, also featuring Yogi Babu, the current hot property of Kollywood.

Produced by Santhanam’s own production house Handmade Films and SP Chowdhary’s 18 Reels, Rithika Sen plays Santhanam’s pair in Dagaalty and Vijay Narain is being introduced as the music composer. The film’s first look that was released months ago, was mired in a controversy as it showed the lead hero Santhanam smoking. Once the controversy began, Santhanam immediately issued an apology note saying it was inadvertently uploaded and that he has realized that it promotes smoking while also assuring his future films will never carry such posters. When keenly observed, it appears that Santhanam’s films are involved in some form of controversy or the other, which makes one feel if these are actually planned by the team to get unpaid promotions.