Sundeep Kishan is an actor who dabbles in both the Telugu and Tamil film industries. In Tamil, his notable films include Maayavan, Yaaruda Mahesh, Nenjil Thunivirundhaal and Maanagaram. His next film is a bilingual made in Tamil and Telugu, which is hitting the screens this week. It is directed by Caarthick Raju of Thirudan Police fame and goes by the title Kannadi in Tamil and Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene, in Telugu. Besides Sundeep, this bilingual features Anya Singh, Pragathi, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Karunakaran, and others. Thaman is scoring the music for this bilingual. In a promotional interview, Sundeep opened up about the film and also his other future projects.

Kannadi/Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene belongs to the horror genre and Sundeep wonders how he took up this genre. He says, “Honestly, I never thought I would end up doing a horror film. I thought that actors don’t get to prove their acting talent in such genres. However, I was excited when Caarthick narrated the script and connected many layers of the film. There are many genres in the film and the narrative will keep changing every twenty minutes. There is horror, sci-fi, emotions, and drama, which will keep the audiences glued to the screens. The story begins in 2043 and toggles between the future and the present. It’s difficult to conceptualize how buildings and communication systems look at that time. We have used smartwatches, holograms and other elements to bring about that novelty!”

Sundeep also adds that the tonal shift of genres in the film will be organic and not force fitted. The screenplay of the film would be something very different, he says. What about future projects? “I have completed shooting for an Amazon Original web-series called The Family Man, by Raj Nidimoru and Krish DK. I play a commando in it and it also features Manoj Bajpayee in an important role. Then there is a Telugu comedy titled Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL under G Nageswara Reddy’s direction. It’s in the last phase of production. In Tamil, I am doing the anthology Kasada Thapara, directed by Chimbu Deven,” the young actor signs off.