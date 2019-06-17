In Com Staff June 17 2019, 12.27 am June 17 2019, 12.27 am

Just a few days back it was reported that actor Sundeep Kishan was injured while on the sets of his upcoming comedy, Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL in Kurnool. According to reports, an explosion occurred at the spot while the team was shooting blasting scenes with disposal and glass material. Reportedly, the actor sustained a minor injury near his eye and was rushed immediately to the hospital. Directed by G Nageswara Reddy, Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL has Hansika Motwani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as the female leads. Fans were obviously worried about Sudeep’s well-being and were eagerly awaiting an update on his health.

The actor took to Twitter and informed, “Hey guys..it was an unfortunate accident in a glass blast sequence.. A metal particle was stuck in my face right under my left eye & there was a lot of blood so ppl panicked..used to such stuff now & am ok.. The stuntman sustained a much deeper cut, wishing him a speedy recovery.” The film’s shoot has currently stopped till he recovers. Reportedly, he will be unable to shoot for the next few weeks. Sundeep was rushed to a hospital in Kurnool and was later shifted to Apollo hospital, Hyderabad for better medical care, according to reports. Reports also state that the accident happened because of a lack of coordination between the stunt-master and the actor.

