Suniel Shetty plays the fierce Sarkar in Kiccha Sudeepa's Pailwaan

Suniel Shetty is all set to make his big debut in the Kannada industry with cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna's upcoming project Pailwaan. The film will see Kichcha Sudeepa in the titular role and Aakanksha Singh as the female lead. Suniel took to Twitter to share the big news with his fans and he also shared the first look poster of his character from the movie. This film is produced by Swapna Krishna under the banner of RRR Motion Pictures. It is not known completely as to what role he plays and whether it will be the main antagonist's role or not.

Posting a photo on his Twitter account, Suniel shared the first look poster of his character, which has been named Sarkar. The actor thanked the cast and crew for making him feel at home during the shoot of the film. We see him donning a white kurta and looking absolutely fierce. It will be interesting to see Suniel in such a kind of character, loaded with a heavy attitude! Pailwaan is an action thriller, in which Sudeep will be seen playing the role of a wrestler and boxer. If rumors are anything to go by, he will be seen playing dual roles in this multilingual movie.

Hey guys happy to showcase the first look of my first Kannada film #Pailwaan with the brilliant @KicchaSudeep directed by @krisshdop & an amazing crew! Thank you for making me feel at home! Looking forward to working with you again! pic.twitter.com/wz0wEtdfIw — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 22, 2019

Presenting SARKAR from #Pailwaan His presence with this avatar on screen is worth a whistle. His subtlety shall speak for him. Cheers @SunielVShetty Anna 🤗🥂@krisshdop@iswapnakrishna@ArjunjanyaAJ pic.twitter.com/TPETlEaZVo — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 22, 2019

The teaser of the film released a while back and it received immense feedback from the audience. Paliwaan is all set to release for the Varamahalakshmi festival, on 9th August. The film has Arjun Janya's music and Karunakar's cinematography. This film also stars Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Avinash, and Sharath Lohitashwa among others. Coming back to Suniel Shetty, reports state that the actor will be seen playing the antagonist in Rajinikanth’s much-awaited upcoming film Darbar. An official word regarding the same should be out soon. Produced by Lyca Productions, Darbar also has Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.