Sunny Leone looks super hot and glamorous in this viral video song from Madhura Raja

May 06 2019

A few months back, a picture of Sunny Leone posing alongside Malayalam Superstar Mammootty went viral on social media and it was the talk of the town back then. The picture was clicked at the shooting spot of Madhura Raja, the mass commercial entertainer directed by Vysakh. The film which released last month opened to mixed reviews from the critics. Sunny Leone is now once again trending for her association in Madhura Raja, this time for the release of her video song from the film.

This song is called Moha Mundiri and it is composed by Gopi Sundar. The lyrics are penned by BK Harinarayanan, while the song is crooned by Sithara Krishnakumar. It is an item dance number and Sunny Leone looks super hot and glamorous. Her stylish moves set the dance floor high on energy. The fans are going crazy about the video song already and it has got a phenomenal response on YouTube, especially among the youngsters. Sunny's dance was also praised during the time of the film's release and now it is time for the digital audience to witness it. The viral reach of this video song will make Sunny a popular figure in Kerala as the comments section below the video is filled with love and praises.

Produced by Nelson Ipe Cinemas, Madhura Raja is the sequel to the 2010 action film, Pokkiri Raja. The film's star cast also included Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Nedumudi Venu, Anusree, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shamna Kasim, Mahima Nambiar and others.