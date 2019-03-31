Super Deluxe distributor credits director Thiagarajan Kumararaja for movie's resounding success!

In Com Staff March 31 2019, 11.44 pm March 31 2019, 11.44 pm

The Kollywood Box Office is having an amazing weekend with two biggies - Nayanthara's Airaa and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Super Deluxe, taking each other head on! Airaa is the first ever movie in Nayanthara's career, in which she plays dual roles. Super Deluxe is actually a multi-starrer with Vijay Sethupathi being joined by Samantha, Fahadh Faasil, Mysskin and Ramya Krishnan, in the cast. Airaa released on March 28th (Thursday) while Super Deluxe hit the screens on March 29th (Friday). A trade analyst had recently posted on Twitter that Vijay Sethupathi was winning this race, despite Super Deluxe receiving an A certification by the Censor Board. The movie's distributor - Sashikanth of YNotX however had a minor correction for the analyst!

Producer Sashikanth, who is now distributing movies through his subsidiary banner YNOTX, corrected the analyst stating that Super Deluxe was winning at the BO, mainly because of the movie's director Thiagarajan Kumararaja and also that Vijay Sethupathi himself would accept this! The director also produced this movie under his own banner Tyler Durden and Kino Fist, in collaboration with East West Dream Works Entertainment and Alchemy Vision Workz! This movie has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by PS Vinod and Nirav Shah with the screenplay by Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy, Neelan K Sekar and Thiagarajan Kumararaja!

And I would say it’s winning .... firstly and foremost because of ‘A’ Kumarraja Film 😊 @itisthatis @tylerdurdenand1 and I am@sure Vijay will say the same thing 😊 https://t.co/B6yJDm4OtX — Sash (@sash041075) March 30, 2019

Exactly two years ago, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi went head-to-head at the box office similarly. In the last week of March 2017, Nayanthara's Dora and Vijay Sethupathi's Kavan, released in the same weekend. That battle was won by Vijay Sethupathi and his Kavan, directed by KV Anand, went on to become a blockbuster hit while the Lady Superstar's Dora, fizzled out. It does look like history would repeat itself, as the horror movie Airaa isn't giving a tough competition to the adult dark comedy of not just Vijay Sethupathi but director Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe! Let's wait and see how both these movies fare in the coming week!