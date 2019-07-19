In Com Staff July 19 2019, 7.56 pm July 19 2019, 7.56 pm

While the National Award winning actor Dhanush was seen in three films last year, including Maari 2, Vada Chennai and the Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir in select locales, this year we got to witness the actor in many regional versions of the Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. There were talks that he would next be working with director Karthik Subbaraj and now the makers have officially announced about this on their social media page. In addition to that, we have another exclusive information about this project. The small boy Ashwanth, who played Rasukutty in Vijay Sethupathi’s Super Deluxe, will play an important role in this Dhanush film too.

This as-yet-untitled film will be bankrolled by Y Not Studios along with Reliance Entertainment. Y Not Studios had revealed the details on their official Twitter handle. According to their post, this 18th project of Y Not Studios will be helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and would feature Dhanush as the hero. Reliance Entertainment would also be co-producing this venture. Aishwarya Lekshmi of Maayanadhi fame from Kerala, would be the heroine. This venture would be a gangster-thriller, which would be entirely filmed in the United Kingdom. Our sources add, “Ashwanth, who stole everybody’s hearts with his cute portrayal of Rasukutty in Vijay Sethupathi’s Super Deluxe, would play an endearing role in this film too!”

Santhosh Narayanan, a regular with Karthik Subbaraj, will be the music composer while Shreyaas Krishna will be the DoP. Vinoth Rajkumar will be the Art Director while editing will be taken care of by Vivek Harshan. This film will go on floors in August 2019. The title and other details of this project will be shared soon. As regards Dhanush’s current Tamil projects, they are Asuran with Vettrimaaran and an untitled film with Durai Senthilkumar. The shoot for both these projects is going on in full swing and Dhanush is also committed to director Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame's next venture. Stay tuned for further updates...