Super Deluxe Hindi remake on cards; mixed reactions on social media

Lmk April 25 2019, 7.01 pm
The critically acclaimed Super Deluxe, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, has completed four weeks in theatres and will be entering the fifth week of its run with a few shows in multiplexes across Chennai. The impending massive release of Avengers : Endgame hasn’t completely pulled the plug on Super Deluxe’s run in theatres, and that’s a credit to the film’s strong appeal in the urban centers. The film has grossed close to 17 CR in Tamil Nadu, and has also notched good numbers in USA and Bangalore city.
The latest news on Super Deluxe is that the film is set to be remade in Bollywood by Thiagarajan Kumararaja himself. A report in a news daily quotes a source close to the film’s unit saying, “Bollywood studios were keen on getting Kumararaja to remake Super Deluxe in Hindi. He will be remaking this film for one of the top production houses, and this is going to be his next project. The remake will have top Bollywood stars in its cast, as they are keen to be part of the project.”
But news of this Hindi remake is being met with mixed talk on social media. Here are a few reactions from Twitter,
We have to see the cast that is being chosen to be a part of the remake. The transgender role, Shilpa, done by Vijay Sethupathi is akin to a tightrope walk and one wonders if any leading Hindi actor would dare to take it up. Let’s await an official confirmation on this intriguing development