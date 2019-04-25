Super Deluxe Hindi remake on cards; mixed reactions on social media

Lmk April 25 2019, 7.01 pm April 25 2019, 7.01 pm

The critically acclaimed Super Deluxe, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, has completed four weeks in theatres and will be entering the fifth week of its run with a few shows in multiplexes across Chennai. The impending massive release of Avengers : Endgame hasn’t completely pulled the plug on Super Deluxe’s run in theatres, and that’s a credit to the film’s strong appeal in the urban centers. The film has grossed close to 17 CR in Tamil Nadu, and has also notched good numbers in USA and Bangalore city.

The latest news on Super Deluxe is that the film is set to be remade in Bollywood by Thiagarajan Kumararaja himself. A report in a news daily quotes a source close to the film’s unit saying, “Bollywood studios were keen on getting Kumararaja to remake Super Deluxe in Hindi. He will be remaking this film for one of the top production houses, and this is going to be his next project. The remake will have top Bollywood stars in its cast, as they are keen to be part of the project.”

But news of this Hindi remake is being met with mixed talk on social media. Here are a few reactions from Twitter,

Is it just me who's thinking that #SuperDeluxe going to Bollywood is not really a great idea? — Avinash Ramachandran (@TheHatmanTweets) April 25, 2019

Oh no please🙊🙊 None of the cast can be replaced by the A listers from Bollywood. Either make it with the original cast or kindly leave it....🙏🏻🙏🏻#superdeluxe #RamyaKrishnan#VijaySethupathi #Samantha https://t.co/3NvnxfcP2Z — ramyakrishnanaddicts (@ghoshpratyasha) April 25, 2019

It should be a tough task for @itisthatis, all over again, choosing artists for #SuperDeluxe Hindi Remake, especially for #Shilpa character. Not sure who will be able to replace #VijaySethupathi or at least come close to the benchmark set by him. pic.twitter.com/NlL1FTEmF3 — VCD (@VCDtweets) April 25, 2019

Glad that #SuperDeluxe goes to Hindi. Bollywood is the right market for this film, I'm sure it will get the deserved respect at the BO. Congrats @itisthatis! — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 25, 2019

We have to see the cast that is being chosen to be a part of the remake. The transgender role, Shilpa, done by Vijay Sethupathi is akin to a tightrope walk and one wonders if any leading Hindi actor would dare to take it up. Let’s await an official confirmation on this intriguing development