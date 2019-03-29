Super Deluxe movie review: A masterclass not for family audiences but missing this movie would be your loss!

In Com Staff March 29 2019, 9.02 pm March 29 2019, 9.02 pm

Director Thiagarajan Kumararaja's debut movie Aaranya Kaandam became an astounding commercial hit as soon as it was released in 2011. However, in the years after its release, it has become a cult classic and one of the most revered movies in Kollywood. After a gap of over 8 years, he has come out with Super Deluxe, a multi-starrer with Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha, Mysskin, Ramya Krishnan, Gayathrie, Mrinalini Ravi and a host of other stars. This movie, having music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by PS Vinod & Nirav Shah with editing by Sathyaraj Natarajan. Super Deluxe is produced by Kino Fist in association with East West Dream Works Entertainment & Alchemy Vision Workz and is distributed by YNOTX!

A disgruntled couple in an arranged marriage having to face a life-changing accident, a group of teenage kids going through adolescence, a family awaiting the return of a long-lost father getting the shock of their lives... Each of these stories are worthy of a standalone movie of their own. When these stories are brought together with some interlocking sequences and overlap, it is sure to be another Thiagarajan Kumararaja classic in the making! Backed by powerful performances by each and every actor, including the youngest of kids in Ashwanth to the most experienced of actors in Ramya Krishnan, every single one of them has brought out their A game for this movie.

When a movie has technical brilliance on this level and with the screenplay shifting between the different stories, seamlessly. The justification behind the characters behaving the way they do and their characterisations are absolutely brilliant with the first half going by so easily that the interval happens very suddenly. However, the same cannot be said of the second half, as the pace seems to have dropped a bit. Though each and every scene in the second half is important, it would have been better if the length of a few scenes were trimmed a bit. The director's angst on a number of social issues have been brought out through the different characters in a phased manner, not force-feeding his thoughts on the audience. The dialogues are sure to stand out and will hit the viewers hard.

Vijay Sethupathi has taken up a challenging role and his meticulous learning for it shows in the minute details. Samantha should be lauded for accepting such a bold role and she aces it completely. Fahadh Faasil's role is sure to resonate well with most of the general audiences and his seemingly ranting dialogues are loaded with so much impact on deeper introspection. The director's stance on a number of social issues and the way he questions some strong beliefs in society and also the way he neutrally displays both extremes of characters and issues are simply outstanding. Music and the absence of it in places, have been cleverly used to complement the scenes. Cinematography and editing are top-notch.