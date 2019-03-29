Super Deluxe: Samantha Akkineni shares her excitement as the film opens to rave reviews

In Com Staff March 29 2019, 5.04 pm March 29 2019, 5.04 pm

Super Deluxe directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja had a premiere show on Thursday night in Chennai and the reviews have been glowing, to put it mildly. The film has fetched super positive reviews from its early special shows from the public. The film is one of the most anticipated ones in Tamil as the director’s first film Aaranya Kaandam had garnered all attention and many awards. The first audience show began on Friday morning and the viewers have also liked the film big time. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan and many others.

Samantha plays Vaembu and there is unanimous positive feedback on her performance. Basking in all the glory, the Neethaanae En Ponvasantham heroine thanked the audience for the overwhelming response given to the film and her character. She also thanked her director Thiagarajan Kumararaja for giving her space and time to explore the nuances in Vaembu, her character. Samantha has been having a good time right now with regard to her professional and personal life. She has been choosing different subjects and has been lucky enough to have a box office success too. She is someone who is very popular in Telugu and is seen doing good work there too.

2018 witnessed her in four Tamil films such as Irumbu Thirai, Nadigayar Thilagam, U-Turn and Seema Raja. Rangasthalam in Telugu also fetched her name and fame. 2019 begins with Super Deluxe and the actor cannot be happier than this. She is also awaiting the release of Telugu film Majili where she will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Naga Chaitanya. She is working in another interesting film in Telugu titled as O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnavae directed by Nandini Reddy. She will also be reprising the role of Trisha in the Telugu remake of 96 which would feature Sharwanand in Vijay Sethupathi’s role. To sum it all, it has been raining good work heavily in the turf of this cute and talented actress. We wish her the best!