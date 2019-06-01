In Com Staff June 01 2019, 7.28 pm June 01 2019, 7.28 pm

Director Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe opened to rave reviews and still has the audience talking about it. The multi-starrer movie got a lot of accolades from the masses, as well as prominent names from the film fraternity. The film saw Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin, Bagavathy Perumal and Gayathrie Sankar among others, as part of the cast. While rumours are abuzz that there may be a Hindi remake, another exciting update has come along! Fans will be delighted to know that Super Deluxe has been chosen to be screened at the prestigious Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada. This film festival is one of the largest celebrations of films, in North America.

This sure is a huge deal for not just the people associated with the film, but also the whole Indian Film Industry. The festival takes place from July 11th to August 1st and will see films like Killerman, Poignant Astronaut, etc. Anurag Kashyap tweeted happily about Super Deluxe’s screening, to which the movie's director replied in a humorous manner. According to a leading daily, the film was described in the festival’s press release as - ‘During a single day in Chennai, four destinies become forever entwined in this crazy, ambitious, and deliberately overloaded slice of stylized contemporary Indian cinema, painting a cosmic fresco of absurd connections, coincidences, and delicious digressions!