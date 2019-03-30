Super Deluxe shines in Chennai but weak elsewhere

Lmk March 30 2019, 7.30 pm March 30 2019, 7.30 pm

As expected, Super Deluxe directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, opened to rave reviews from the media on Friday. The premiere show held on Thursday night gave the film all the momentum that it needed, with fantastic early reviews hitting the net. The word of mouth from the audience is also very good in the urban centers, with hardcore film aficionados taking a strong liking to the film. The performances of Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and the other actors in this ensemble cast have floored the audience completely.

Like the director’s first film Aaranya Kaandam, Super Deluxe has also earned a cult following for itself already. But it’s a far bigger budgeted film than the former and the TN theatrical rights of the film are worth about 12 CR; this is a huge number for an experimental film such as Super Deluxe. Based on early reports, recovery of the TN theatrical investment seems unlikely.

Super Deluxe grossed a good 43 lakhs in Chennai city on its opening day, with the TN gross in the 2.3 to 2.4 CR range. The film is reportedly pretty weak outside Chennai and the Chengalpet territory multiplexes. A pickup in the mass centers looks unlikely due to the elitist nature of the film. Airaa is giving the film competition in the mass belts while Super Deluxe will be the clear leader in Chennai city.

We’ll have a better idea of what to predict eventually for Super Deluxe based on how it fares today and tomorrow!