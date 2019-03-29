Super Deluxe: Vijay Sethupathi and team garner glowing reviews from Kollywood directors

In Com Staff March 29 2019, 9.03 pm March 29 2019, 9.03 pm

Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s second directorial Super Deluxe hit the screens this morning and since then, the town is only talking about the film, its actors, performance and everything associated with it. Vijay Sethupathi has aced his role of a transgender Shilpa in the film and has been showered with positive feedback. Along with Vijay Sethupathi, the film has Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Gayathrie, Bhagavathy Perumal, Mysskin and others. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film whose cinematography has been done by P S Vinod and Nirav Shah.

The film has gained the plaudits from many in the industry. Director Ashwin Saravanan of Maya fame seems to have been completely smitten by Super Deluxe and says that Vijay Sethupathi has rocked it big time as Shilpa and opines that he is the best performer in the film. He also appreciates Bhagavathy Perumal as the next best. Ashwin did not forget to thank the producer Y Not Studios for backing such experimental films. The Maya director further states that the film has touched all the small cute moments of life. He lauds the director Kumararaja and says that no other film in recent times has pushed the envelope this way.

Kabali director Ranjith says that it is an excellent work and a brilliant writing. Director Arumuga Kumar of Oru Nalla Naalu Paathu Solren fame who had worked with Vijay Sethupathi echoes the opinion of Ashwin Saravanan on Sethupathi’s performance and feels that there is no better way to respect woman other than to act as Shilpa and avers that this is only real heroism. Famous television personality and actress Divyadarshini aka DD has not seen the film and is waiting for tickets but conveys her best wishes to the team. Popular theatre in Tirunelveli Ram Muthuram Cinemas has stated that Super Deluxe is going to rock the collections this week. Producer Elred Kumar has also congratulated the team and producer.

#SuperDeluxe - Laughs, gasps, nervous giggles, tears, awe. There isn’t a note the film fails to hit. What ultimately stays with you is the tenderness in simple moments you find between the film’s shocks and surprises. — Ashwin Saravanan (@Ashwin_saravana) March 28, 2019

Everyone is pugalndufying #SuperDeluxe n I’m so hapy for @itisthatis sir as a fan of his Aranyakaandam... Housefull shows ahead 💪namaku yepo tkt kidaikumoo 🤕 entire team ku super vazhthukal 🤗🤗 @VijaySethuOffl @Samanthaprabhu2 @meramyakrishnan #Fahad pic.twitter.com/X1HyRRsvqa — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) March 29, 2019

The team will be really excited with all the amazing feedback.