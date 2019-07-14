In Com Staff July 14 2019, 5.54 pm July 14 2019, 5.54 pm

It is well-known that Dhruva of Aanmai Thavarael fame is teaming up with Indhuja and Sha Ra for an upcoming film titled Super Duper. The film is being directed by Arun Karthik and he is famous for his short films. Super Duper is going to be his first feature film and it is touted to be an extremely funny comedy outing. The makers have now revealed the trailer of the film and we must say, there’s a nice blend between humour and action! While most of the trailer is filled with action sequences, it can be understood that there will be quite a few humorous moments in this one too.

Both Dhruva and Sha Ra seem to be part of some gang and are seen going around shooting people. What’s interesting is that the director has managed to put humour in this too somehow! Indhuja too seems to be portraying a badass girl who can pull out her gun at any moment. We do realize as the story goes forward that there might be quite a few romantic scenes between Dhruva and Indhuja. Sha Ra though shines as the comic relief in it. It will surely be interesting to see how the director incorporates comedy between action-packed sequences. Let’s wait and see.

Check out the trailer below: