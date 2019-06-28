In Com Staff June 28 2019, 11.49 pm June 28 2019, 11.49 pm

The young singer Poovaiyar shot to fame on the famous singing reality show Super Singer Junior, in its sixth season. His rendition of 'Gana' songs, his swag and attitude and his confidence levels on the big stage, lead him to the season's finals. In a rather controversial finish to the contest, Poovaiyar - the people's favourite came in as the second runner-up. However, his talents were rewarded when he was chosen to sing alongside Anthony Dasan, in a song for Jiiva's movie Gorilla. An even bigger reward came his way when AR Rahman himself identified his talent and chose him to render his voice for a song in his upcoming movie, which was recently titled Bigil!

Talking about this experience in a recent interview, Poovaiyar has said, "My brother told me we were going to a place and only when another person asked where he revealed that we were going to meet AR Rahman sir! At the studio, they asked me to sing and then told me that the director has to finalise. When I saw Atlee sir, I couldn't pronounce any of the words. Later, he sat down and spoke very friendly to me. That made me relaxed and the next day, I was able to sing." He then went on to reveal how he got a chance to even act in the movie. Poovaiyar says, "While talking to the director, my brother asked him if I could even act in the movie and the director immediately agreed! When I got to meet Thalapathy sir on the sets, I was at a complete loss for words!"

Poovaiyar, who is fondly known as Kappees after his appearance on the TV show, says, "Vijay anna asked me how I learnt to sing and when I said it was god's gift, he asked me to continue improving my talents. Then, we were chatting in the slang he used in the 'Medem' comedy scene with the heroine in Jilla!" Reports state that Poovaiyar shot for the visuals of the song sequence and there were close to 150 other children at the shooting spot. Bigil, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead, is directed by Atlee and produced by AGS Entertainment. AR Rahman is scoring the music while GK Vishnu is handling the cinematography and Ruben is in-charge of editing. Watch this space for more updates...