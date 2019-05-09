Superhero Jai has to take on Ajith's and Vijay’s villains in his upcoming Breaking News

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 5.29 pm May 09 2019, 5.29 pm

Jai’s next release would be the serpent revenge film Neeya 2, where he would be flanked on all sides by beauties like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Catherine Tresa and Raai Laxmi. We also have an interesting update on one of his upcoming films which is in the production stage. This is about Breaking News that is being directed by newcomer Andrew Pandian. This film is produced by Norway-based producer, K Thirukadal Udhayam and it will be a movie where Jai will be romancing Bhanu Sree of Telugu Bigg Boss 2 fame.

In Breaking News, Jai plays a superhero who will have to fight not one baddie but two of them. The roles will be played by Rahul Dev and Dev Gill. Our sources add, “Rahul Dev and Dev Gill play brothers in Breaking News and they would give a tough fight to Jai. While Rahul Dev played the antagonist for Ajith in Vedhalam, Dev Gill did the same job in Vijay’s Sura.” About their characters, our sources inform, “Rahul will be the elder brother with exceptional intelligence, the younger brother Dev Gill uses his brawn to get what he wants. Therefore, superhero Jai has to be smarter and stronger than these two to save our country.”

Breaking News has cinematography by Johny Lal and editing by Antony. This film which began a few days ago has completed its first schedule that lasted for twenty days. The unit plans to shoot their second schedule in Mumbai and also in Europe. Since it is a superhero subject, the film will have a lot of visual effects and CGI work. Director Andrew Pandian is also a VFX supervisor and hence it has become advantageous for the unit of Breaking News.