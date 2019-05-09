  3. Regional
Superhero Jai has to take on Ajith's and Vijay’s villains in his upcoming Breaking News

In Breaking News, Jai plays a superhero who will have to fight two baddies. The roles will be played by Rahul Dev and Dev Gill.

