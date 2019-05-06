Superstar Mahesh Babu and Akhil Akkineni enjoy Avengers: Endgame together

Lmk May 06 2019, 7.34 pm May 06 2019, 7.34 pm

Even as Superstar Mahesh Babu is busy promoting his next film Maharshi, he made some time out on Sunday to watch Avengers: End Game at his own multiplex chain, AMB Cinemas, in Hyderabad. experience and posted on social media The star was thrilled with them, complimenting his team for their great efforts in maintaining the complex

Interestingly, young hero Akhil Akkineni also saw Avengers: End Game at AMB Cinemas and he called it his best movie watching experience ever in India. He also appreciated Mahesh Babu for such an endeavour. One wonders if Mahesh and Akhil saw the film together at a special screening, looking at the timing of both their tweets.

My first at @amb_cinemas ...#AvengersEndgame!! Loved the film and the experience ..Thankyou team AMB... You guys rock!!! 👍👍👍👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/GlDOCqgBYq — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) 5 May 2019

AMB Cinemas is said to offer a luxurious movie watching experience to viewers. Mahesh is one of the very few Indian actors to openly involve himself in the movie exhibition business. Recently, AP politician YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also saw Avengers: End Game at AMB Cinemas - a theatre that is most definitely becoming a favourite of celebrities belonging to all walks of life.

Just had my first experience at AMB cinemas ! And it had to be Avengers ! Have to say it’s been my best movie experience ever in India! Congrats to everyone involved in creating it ! @urstrulyMahesh amazing really ! Can’t wait to go back again....... — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) 5 May 2019

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame has netted more than 300 crore in India after 10 days in running, becoming the only Hollywood film to do so. The Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions have also contributed major chunks of box office numbers to the total. The film has grossed more than 2.19 billion $ worldwide and is eyeing the all-time no.1 mark on Avatar next. After 10 days, it is already the highest grossing superhero movie ever crossing the lifetime numbers of Avengers : Infinity War