Superstar Mahesh Babu enjoys a new record with Maharshi, deets inside

Whenever a Mahesh Babu film releases, it’s a given that it has to cross the 1 million dollar gross mark in the USA. The only point of interest among film trackers and his fans is the number of days taken by the film to get there to the milestone mark. His latest Maharshi, which opened in the US with premiere shows on May 8th, has crossed the million dollar mark at the beginning of the Saturday box office. This is the 8th Mahesh film in succession and his 9th film in all to cross the million dollar mark in the US. This count is an all-time record for a South Indian hero and is further proof of Mahesh’s towering stardom. All his films (in the order of release) in the US million dollar grossers club are as follows:

Dookudu Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu 1 Nenokkadine Aagadu Srimanthudu Brahmotsavam SPYder Bharat Ane Nenu Maharshi

Maharshi’s daily gross breakup in the US are as follows,

Wednesday Premieres -$ 516,441

Thursday, Day 1 - $ 176,657

Friday, Day 2 - $ 230,325

Saturday, Day 3 - $ 77,844* till 9AM EST

Meanwhile, the film had a good hold on its second day in the domestic front. The first 2 days total share of Maharshi in the Telugu states is 32.57 crores, with close to 8 crores share coming on the second day. The film is right on track in the Telugu states while the performance in the US has been below expectations so far, due to various factors.