Superstar Mahesh Babu meets his fan girl battling cancer

Recently we had reported on how actor ‘Victory’ Venkatesh met one of his fans suffering from bone cancer, in Hyderabad, and made it a memorable occasion for the fan. This news received a lot of coverage from the media. Now Mahesh Babu has also done a similar thing and fulfilled the wish of one of his fangirls named Parvin Bybi hailing from Srikakulam; she is suffering from cancer and wished to meet the Superstar. Mahesh came to know of this and promptly made arrangements to meet Parvin, and spent some quality time with her. We really appreciate Mahesh for this kind gesture which is deservingly being appreciated by one and all.

On the work front, Mahesh is busy wrapping up work on Maharshi, which will hit the screens on May 9. The film carries immense expectations as it is his 25th film and comes on the back of the successful Bharat Ane Nenu last year. The proven Vamshi Paidipally directs Maharshi, which is currently on the brink of completing the Hyderabad schedule. The team will next head to Dubai for the final leg of the shoot and is looking forward to wrapping up the entire film before the end of this month and kickstart post-production from early April. After the release of Maharshi, Mahesh will move onto his 26th film, to be directed by Anil Ravipudi.

One more reason for Mahesh fans to rejoice soon would be the unveiling of his wax statue done by the renowned Madame Tussauds. The inaugural event will happen on March 25th at the star’s multiplex, AMB Cinema in Hyderabad. We can’t wait to see the Superstar’s wax statue.