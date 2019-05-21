Superstar Mahesh Babu to don the khaki again in his 26th film?

Lmk May 21 2019, 7.13 pm May 21 2019, 7.13 pm

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s latest release Maharshi has emerged as a rousing success at the box office, grossing close to 150 crores worldwide with a theatrical share of close to 90 crores. The film will complete two weeks in theaters tomorrow and is still going steady. The breakeven share is around 95 crores and that should be done eventually. After Bharat Ane Nenu, this is another Mahesh film to bag a share of more than 90 crores, back to back. Flops like Spyder and Brahmotsavam are certainly a thing of the past for the Superstar now!

The Tollywood buzz is that Mahesh will be playing a cop in his next film to be directed by Anil Ravipudi. His character will also reportedly have a fear of blood (Hemophobia). “This will be a revenge-based story with a Rayalaseema setting. Mahesh will also be getting trained to pull off the area’s dialect authentically”, says a birdie in the industry. If this rumor materializes, fans will get to see Mahesh as a cop again after blockbusters like Pokiri and Dookudu, and also Aagadu.

The extremely pretty and popular Rashmika Mandanna is said to be Mahesh’s onscreen pair in this Anil Ravipudi film, which will also have the omnipresent Jagapati Babu as the lead antagonist.

Mahesh is off for a holiday with his family to celebrate the success of Maharshi. He will start work on this new film with Anil Ravipudi once he returns; Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju will be producing this film. The makers have planned a Pongal / Sankranthi release in 2020.